OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -- A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Friday night in Oak Grove.
The armed carjacking happened at about 10:20 p.m. in the area of SE 8th Street and SE Park Drive.
When officers arrived, they learned that the driver had been robbed at gunpoint by three people who had followed him to the delivery address in a dark Dodge vehicle of some kind.
Two assailants got out of the Dodge and then one of them pointed a gun at the delivery driver, demanding his money and car keys.
Both vehicles then fled the scene.
Dispatchers broadcasted the description of the pizza delivery vehicle and a Grain Valley sergeant saw it traveling at a high rate of speed on westbound I-70.
That sergeant told dispatchers, then the Blue Springs Police Department saw the vehicle and were able to initiate a pursuit as the vehicle continued to flee on the interstate.
Stop Sticks were deployed in several areas along the interstate by assisting agencies.
The vehicle eventually was stopped and two suspects were taken into custody at I-70 and 23rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Thea case is under investigation.
