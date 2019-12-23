KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night in KCK, but was not hurt in the encounter.
Police responded around 8 p.m. to the 2200 block of Silver Avenue in reference to an armed robbery call. There police talked with the victim, who said he had been delivering a Papa John's pizza, when the suspect pointed a gun at him, according to the KCK Police Department.
The suspect made the victim enter the home, took his wallet and the pizza, then allowed the victim to leave a little while later. The 27-year-old delivery driver was not hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.