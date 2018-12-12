KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police say after a thorough investigation, there is no evidence to support criminal charges regarding an alleged threat of school shooting to Piper High School.

Police say the investigation revealed a threat was never made by the suspect.

The probable cause for the arrest was based on information by witnesses.

Police now say an investigation has been launched into the false claims.

Police say they were alerted to this case by parents of concerned students. It’s unclear if the district also contacted police.

Piper USD 203 released a statement Wednesday saying:

Dear Parents,

We thank you for your patience and cooperation yesterday surrounding the alleged threat of violence at Piper High School. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has issued a statement regarding its investigation, which can be read below.

We understand that it can feel frustrating for parents when the school is unable to provide the level of detail and specificity they might be looking for in situations such as this. Please know that student safety is the district’s primary concern. Any threat to the safety of our students and staff will always be taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent, with the district working in close cooperation with the KCKPD to ensure a safe and secure school environment. Additionally, any false reports or claims made by students will also be considered threats to student safety and subject to discipline accordingly.

We appreciate your willingness to continually trust us with your children, and we do not take that trust for granted. We also hope that you will encourage your student to go to a trusted adult if they ever feel unsafe, or have information to share regarding a potential threat to the safety of our school community. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact your child’s school or the district office.