KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --A neighborhood is on edge after gunfire hits a home.
It happened Thursday night near 124th Street and Augusta Drive in the Piper neighborhood of Kansas City, KS.
The homeowner who asked to remain anonymous said it sounded like an explosion. He had just taken a break from a fix it project.
“I came outside and looked. When I went back in, I saw the bullet holes,” he said.
There were two holes in his front door.
“I survived Vietnam, and to think that I'd come back to something like this,” he said.
Police are asking people who live nearby for porch camera pictures and video that might show the shooter walking or driving by.
“I just hope they catch him,” the homeowner said.
The homeowner says he doesn't know why someone would target his house. He thinks the shooter took aim from a clump of bushes across the street.
“I'm tired of stuff like this. People just don't have any morals nowadays,” he said.
His quiet street is just a few blocks from woods and pastures, nothing like this has happened in the more than 20 years he's been here.
