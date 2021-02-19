DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said three vehicles were vandalized overnight on Friday morning.
Three vehicles were vandalized at the Judicial Law Enforcement Center.
The word "PIG" was found on them.
No arrests have been made in the case.
If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 785-843-TIPS (8477) or the department's non-emergency line at 785-843-0250.
