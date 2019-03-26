ATCHISON, KS (KCTV) -- Many historic sites sit at the edge of the rising Missouri River. People in those communities don't want to see them under water.
“Now that the water has started receding, I’m definitely feeling much better,” Becky Berger who is the city manager, said.
The levee breach on the Missouri side kept the water from flooding the old train town but over the past few days, many in the city have called to ask about one particular place along the water's edge.
“You don't see many buildings like it,” Berger said.
A small white cottage along the railroad tracks just before the train bridge.
“It's just a beautiful old building with a lot of gingerbread on it,” Atchison Chamber of Commerce President Jacque Pregont, said.
Pregont said the railroad used it to house the operator who opened the bridge for barge traffic.
“We refer to it as a bridge tender's house,” Pregont said.
But Tuesday, barges no longer pass through.
The water just barely touched the foundation of the house and the city doesn't think it will get much higher but saving the building might be a race against time for another reason.
“We just don't want to see it decay,” Pregont said.
Pregont is trying to obtain the building from the BNSF and Union Pacific railroads to transport across town to a local museum.
“This little bridge tender is a huge part of our history,” Pregont said.
It will likely require asbestos removal and a fresh coat of paint but people in Atchison hope it’s never forgotten.
“We want to preserve it in any way we can,” Berger said.
A spokesperson for BNSF confirmed that the railroad is working with the Atchison Chamber of Commerce to donate the house with United Pacific's help adding that it's an important fixture of the railway's history.
