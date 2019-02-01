KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A truck crashed into a house in Kansas City, Kansas on Friday night.
The police chief tweeted about the incident at 8:30 p.m.
He said that the house is in the area of 29th and Hageman.
In a picture from the police chief, it can be seen that the Chevrolet truck went into the side of the house's garage.
He also said that the suspect fled the scene and that they are working to identify who that suspect is.
There is no word yet on if anyone was injured.
