PARSONS, KS (AP) -- A 24-year-old man is jailed after a two-day police chase that ran through four Kansas counties on roads and through fields at speeds sometimes over 100 mph.
Kansas Highway Patrol spokesman Chad Crittenden said the chase started Wednesday night when officers received a report of a stolen vehicle and potential kidnapping near Parsons.
Troopers lost site of the truck but the chase resumed Thursday when Pratt County officials saw the truck.
The Hutchinson News reports Crittenden said the chase went through fields, county roads and highways in Pratt, Kiowa, Edwards and Pawnee counties.
The chase ended in an Edwards County field when the driver hit a vehicle that had been placed in its path.
Dakota Dean Demeritt is jailed in Pratt County on $200,000 bond facing several potential charges.
