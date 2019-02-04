INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Super Bowl has come and gone, but it's left a lasting impact on an Independence woman who you may recognize if you tuned in Sunday night.
Pastor Nancy Kerr has two chapels in Independence along with her mobile chapel.
Her phones started ringing off the hook after her 30-seconds of fame during the big game.
“I have three phones and they were all three ringing non-stop pretty much all night,” Kerr, who is a mobile wedding officiant, said.
Kerr’s phone number - 913-244-8528 - was blasted across millions of people’s TV screens as they watched the big game Sunday.
“A lot of people calling to see if it was real, calling to congratulate me or to say, ‘Hey, I didn’t know we could do that!’” Kerr explained.
She said she’s taken about 200 calls, and a little more than a dozen of those were serious inquiries, including one from a soon-to-be-married couple.
“All of a sudden on the commercial, here comes their Head and Shoulders commercial and I was like, ‘that’s the place we were just looking at online’ so it was kind of freaky actually,” Dianne Sue Dyer said.
Dyer and her fiance Toby Sutherland have been together for two and a half years, and they’ll tie the knot soon at Pastor Nancy’s chapel at the Edison Event Space on the square.
According to Bloomberg News, advertisers paid about $5 million for a 30 second ad during this year’s big game.
“All of the commercials were great. It took hours to film my commercial for my 35 seconds,” Kerr said.
Kerr explained that Head and Shoulders reached out to her about three weeks ago and said she’d fit in with their motto of being head strong.
A 50-member crew and actors from Kansas City hit up several places across town to film.
Kerr has been in the business for 40 years and has even married Royals star Salvadore Perez. She said having a commercial during the big game was another highlight in her life.
“It was just such a blessing Head and Shoulders wanted to make this commercial for me to honor me and to celebrate my business,” Kerr voiced.
Sunday was also Pastor Nancy Kerr day in Independence. She got a proclamation from city leaders and a key the city.
