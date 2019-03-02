KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Phil Glynn can tell you his roots come from Kansas City.
The Bishop Miege graduate said economic development is the most important thing for the future of the City of Fountains.
“I believe my experience is exactly right for this moment we’re in,” he said.
He said owning a small business in the Crossroads makes him uniquely suited to help the city move forward.
One thing he’ll focus on is the transportation in town.
“Public transportation in Kansas City only reaches 18 percent of the jobs,” he said.
He said everything KC is facing is connected. So, the buses can help people get jobs, which will help them stay in their homes.
“There’s been plenty of focus on luxury high rises downtown,” Glynn said. “What we need now is to focus on our neighborhoods.”
With a background in community development, Glynn said Kansas Citians need to look at housing on a spectrum and not forget about older, long-term residents.
“One way we can keep long-time residents in their homes is looking at using some of the tax breaks we’re giving to big developers and start talking about giving that same amount of tax relief to homeowners who have made these neighborhoods that are at risk of gentrification great in the first place,” he said.
Glynn has some political background, currently sitting as a democratic committeeman in Jackson County. However, he has not held an elected office.
He may be an outsider at city hall, but he knows what’s happening inside police headquarters. His changes to the police department would also mean restructuring.
“We need to look at how we structure shifts and how we structure patrol divisions,” he said, “to see if there are ways to not have to spend additional dollars -- that we can stretch the resources that we have.”
“We are never going to see real progress on the front of violence, no matter how much we spend on the police department, if we don’t start making major investments now stabilizing our neighborhoods,” he said.
If he gains leadership in the city, Glynn said his relationship with Jefferson City will be a bipartisan effort.
“It starts with making sure our local Kansas City delegation is all on the same page,” he said.
Like every other candidate running, Glynn isn’t just watching out for neighborhoods; he has his eyes on the skies over KCI.
“Major infrastructure projects are always difficult,” he said. “Airports aren’t easy to build, but we should have started this process with a design, a bid, and then a plan to build.”
If elected, Glynn said that on day one he’ll set a new tone for the biggest project in the history of the city.
“We’re going to be transparent and accountable to the public,” he said.
Glynn said there is still time for the airport to rebound and stay an asset for the region.
This profile is one of 11 that will be written about each of Kansas City’s mayoral candidates ahead of the election. Check back to read each of them as we create them.
