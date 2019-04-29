(KCTV) – A popular blood pressure medicine is under recall for possible carcinogens.
Teva Pharmaceuticals is recalling 35 lots of bulk Losartan Potassium US tablets in 25 and 100 milligram strengths.
The company says the pills may have been contaminated with an impurity that may cause cancer.
However, Teva says the greater risk would be to stop taking the medicine.
Patients are advised to contact their pharmacist or doctor for advice.
More details on the recall can be found at FDA.gov.
