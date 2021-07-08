WASHINGTON D.C. (KCTV/AP) --- Pfizer says it is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.
The company said Thursday that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant.
But virus-fighting antibodies naturally wane. Pfizer says early data from a company trial suggests people’s antibody levels jump after they get a third dose.
But the filing doesn’t mean third doses would be rolled out any time soon. Public health officials would have to decide if they’re really needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.