KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Less than six months after part of The Paseo was renamed for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., some Kansas City residents want it changed back.
A new petition is sweeping its way through City Hall.
”I think it will unite our community,” says supporter Andre Logan. “There’s always been a divide here but now it is going to unite as becoming one, so we can all come together. “
Ten miles of The Paseo are now Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard but if the effort is successful, it could go back. Earlier this week, a petition with thousands of signatures was certified at City Hall.
“The people that live on The Paseo and in the communities around the Paseo, they want their voices heard,” Logan said. “They want a say in the process.”
Logan says even with more than a year of talks parts of the community felt left out, but not everyone agrees.
Miss Vee or Allie Toney owns a pastry and sandwich shop at 80th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
“I think the name change is great,” Toney says. “Because Martin Luther King, he stood for what we need to get back to. Woodland, Prospect, Troost for years it’s been the same name so what’s so special about The Paseo?”
Supporters who want the whole street to go back to The Paseo needed more than 2,400 signatures.
“There was never really an outreach to people who lived on the street,” Logan said.
Logan said it all happened inside City Hall behind closed doors.
Soon, people could have their say with the initiative most likely ending up on the August ballot.
