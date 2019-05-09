KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Have you had uninvited guests in your home lately? Well you’re not alone.
Pest control companies across the metro are getting bombarded with calls about bugs invading houses.
Standing water outside can cause ants to have to move their nests, and in doing so, end up closer to your house. Then they’ll find their way inside in search of food.
Most of those ants are just nuisance ants -- what some people call picnic ants. They don’t cause any damage to your house, just contaminate your food and overall annoy you. But, carpenter ants can actually damage your house. They nest in the wood and you’ll see saw dust along wood fixtures.
The fix is different depending on the type of ant and where they are in your home. If over the counter treatments don’t work, you may have to call a professional.
Termites are also a huge problem now, and homes older than 10 years are most susceptible to them.
“They’re flying out to find a mate and fall back to the ground to form new colonies. So basically, the termites this time of year is a normal thing that happens this time of year in the early spring, just once it warms up and the temperature and humidity is right,” said Ed Mulkey with Rottler Pest Solutions
Termites look like ants, but with wings and if you see those around your house, you’ll want to check your foundation, basement and garage And, if you see small mud tubes, you’ll need to call a professional.
