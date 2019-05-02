JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- About 18,000 people in Johnson County will be getting a letter in the mail Thursday assessing their personal property and how much tax will be owed.
County residents received real estate property appraisals earlier this year, but the most recent appraisals are for taxable property people own.
Johnson County Appraiser Paul Welcome said it's mostly vehicles, boats, ATVs and golf carts. On the commercial side, it's furniture, fixtures and equipment still being used for the business, as long as they were bought before July 1, 2006. That could include everything from refrigerators, business signage, sheds, tables and chairs.
The Kansas Legislature decided to stop taxing commercial personal property in 2006. That's why things bought after that aren't taxable. Due in part to that rule change, personal property now only accounts for 1-percent of the county tax roll.
And when locals get that letter, they only have two weeks to appeal if they disagree.
"Open the envelope ... if you think the value is wrong, appeal that value, and have a conversation with my staff," Welcome said.
May 15 is the deadline to appeal the personal property valuations you'll get in the mail. You already missed the appeal process for your house if the value went up, taxes for both will be due at the end of the year.
