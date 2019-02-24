KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person sustained life-threatening injuries after someone fleeing from police crashed into their car.
The incident happened at just before 9 p.m. on Saturday in the area of 85th and Holmes.
Police initially went to the area on a call about a two-vehicle accident.
However, one of the vehicles left the scene at a high rate of speed and refused to stop.
The car, a Chevrolet, failed to stop at a traffic signal and hit a Volkswagen that was going west.
The driver of the Chevrolet then tried to run away from the scene but was apprehended by a KC officer.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital.
The person driving the Volkswagen sustained life-threatening injuries.
In the same area and at about the time, there was an officer who fell off a cliff during a foot chase. More information about that incident is available here.
Police have not said whether the two incidents are connected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.