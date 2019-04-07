RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – One person has been taken into custody after a shooting left someone with serious injuries.
The shooting happened at 10:37 a.m. on Sunday in the 7200 block of Woodson.
Police went to the area after someone called and said there was a disturbance involving an armed person. They then received a call that said shots had been fired.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot by someone he knew.
Initial information indicates there was a disturbance that turned into a fight and then a shooting.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
A male suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
The police are still investigating and anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
