BUTLER, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are looking for a Kansas woman who is said to be a person of interest after another woman's body was found inside a submerged car at Butler City Lake.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says they are attempting to locate Samantha McCoy of Pleasanton, Kansas, in connection with the death of 69-year-old Cindy McCoy.
The Butler Police Department would not comment on the relationship of the two women.
Butler police were called about 11 a.m. Wednesday after finding Cindy McCoy's at the Butler City Lake located along Missouri Highway 52.
The KBI said Samantha McCoy frequents several towns in and around Linn County.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Samantha McCoy is asked to immediately contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Linn County Sheriff's Office at 913-795-2665.
