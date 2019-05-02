BUTLER, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities were looking for a Kansas woman who was said to be a person of interest after another woman's body was found inside a submerged car at Butler City Lake.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said they were attempting to locate Samantha McCoy of Pleasanton, Kansas, in connection with the death of 69-year-old Cindy McCoy.
The Butler Police Department would not comment on the relationship of the two women.
According to the authorities, she was found at about 5:50 p.m. near Mound City, Kansas due to "a very helpful tip from a citizen."
She has been booked into the Linn County Jail on a warrant out of Missouri for felony first-degree assault.
Butler police were called about 11 a.m. Wednesday after finding Cindy McCoy's body at the Butler City Lake located along Missouri Highway 52.
Investigators have not said how exactly Cindy McCoy died, but they did say it was not natural causes and that it is being investigated as a suspicious death.
The KBI had said Samantha McCoy lives in Pleasanton and frequents several towns in and around Linn County.
“We’ve had reports on people possibly matching the description and we are trying to pull video to see if it actually is the same person,” said Butler Police Chief Randy Beshore earlier on Thursday.
A large police presence could be seen on Center Street in Pleasanton, which is about 22 miles away from Butler City Lake.
Neighbors said that investigators surrounded a home in that area early in the morning and were telling everyone to come out with their hands up. They said they saw a man being taken away in handcuffs.
The police confirmed that they questioned a person of interest but that, at that time, they were still looking for Samantha McCoy.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Samantha McCoy was asked to immediately contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Linn County Sheriff's Office at 913-795-2665.
