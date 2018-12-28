ALLEN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – UPDATE: Sources say the person of interest in this case, who turned his gun on himself while fleeing from the authorities in Oklahoma, has now died.
All previous coverage is below.
The authorities are investigating after a man and his daughter were found dead in their home in Iola on Thursday evening.
Iola police went to 114 S. Kentucky just after 5 p.m. after someone called and said that they had found two people dead.
When officers arrived, they found that the two people had died from apparent gunshot wounds.
Iola police asked for help from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at about 5:10 p.m.
The deceased woman was identified as 36-year-old Molly E. Wilson and the man was identified as 69-year-old John Tadlock.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Iola Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
The authorities in Kansas identified a person of interest in connection with the case and were trying to locate him. His name is Ben Converse and he is 38 years old. They also noted he might be in the Oklahoma area.
On Friday night, the authorities in Tulsa were telling CBS affiliate News On 6 that Converse had shot himself in the area of 66th and Mingo.
It happened at an apartment complex there in Tulsa. A witness said he saw an emergency worker performing chest compressions.
Converse is in life-threatening condition, according to a release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
The KBI, Tulsa officers, and Broken Arrow officers found him at about 5:15 p.m. and then he ran from the officers on foot. When he arrived in the area of 66th and Mingo, he turned toward the officers and shot himself.
No other information is available at this time.
Meanwhile, in Iola, Christmas decorations were still hanging outside of the home where the shooting happened.
People in the neighborhood remember when, just two days after Christmas, flashing bright lights from police vehicles lit up Kentucky Street.
The neighborhood that was filled with festive decorations, including the glow of nativity scenes, was suddenly somber.
“Just like that,” neighbor Sam Blevins said. “It’s sad.”
“We didn’t hear nothing,” he said. “We didn’t hear the gunshots. That’s unusual around here. He had to muffle it or something.”
The neighbors said Converse was in relationship with the female homicide victim.
The neighbors are remembering the victims and sending condolences to their family. “My heart goes out to them,” said Robin Hyden.
