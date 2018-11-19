KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A person of interest is in custody after a deadly hit-and-run in the Northland, police say.
Family members identified the victim as John Stewart.
It happened about 10:45 p.m. Sunday near Interstate 35 and North Brighton Avenue.
Police say a tow company was on scene of a stranded motorist. Stewart was towing a silver Toyota. While he was securing the Toyota on his truck, he was standing near the left rear side of his rollback at the controls.
A vehicle came by and struck Stewart. The vehicle that struck him fled the scene without stopping. Stewart died at the scene.
The vehicle was located Monday afternoon as well as a person of interest, police said.
Police say the hit-and-run driver was behind the wheel of a black sedan.
The victim's employer, GT Tow Service of Smithville, described what happened in a Facebook post as a "senseless tragedy."
The owner of GT Tow Service has been an advocate for "move over" laws, which require drivers to give wide berth to emergency vehicles stopped on the roadside, after the owner's 18-year-old son Blake Gresham was killed working a roadside rescue in 2012.
