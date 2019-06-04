1 person is seriously hurt after shot on basketball court at Southeast Community Center

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person is seriously hurt after being shot at a community center Tuesday night.
Officers responded to Southeast Community Center located at 4201 E. 63rd St., for a person that was shot on a basketball court.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.