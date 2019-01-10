OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – The police in Olathe are investigating after someone was shot in the neck and ended up near a Pizza Hut.
The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The man who was shot was found near the restaurant location on S. Parker Street just north of West. Loula Street.
The area is a couple of block south of W. Santa Fe Street.
The police have not yet said if the man’s injuries are life-threatening.
The police are looking for two men who left the scene in a white Chevrolet Equinox. It may have been seen going north on K-7 Highway.
A witness told KCTV5 News that a manager at the scene told her that the man was reportedly shot at a different restaurant across the street and ended up in the Pizza Hut parking lot.
