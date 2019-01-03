KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A person was injured during an aggravated burglary that happened in KCK.
The police chief tweeted about the incident at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
He said it happened in the area of 49th and Dixie.
Several men entered the residence and were armed with guns.
The victim sustained a minor injury from holding an inner door shut.
No other details are available at this time, but KCTV5 News will reach out to the authorities for more information.
