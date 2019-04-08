MISSION, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision on I-35 Southbound past Lamar Avenue.
Authorities are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision Monday just before 5:30 p.m.
One male is injured, but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.
The two right lanes of Interstate 35 southbound past Lamar Avenue are closed due to the collision.
