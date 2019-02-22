KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was hurt in an overnight shooting at a Kansas City apartment complex.
It happened at the Bridgeport Apartments near 107th and Marsh.
Police tell us the shooting happened at the apartment, but the victim showed up at the hospital.
We're working to learn more about their condition.
Stay with KCTV5 for updates.
