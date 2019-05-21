SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – One person has critical injuries after a truck has struck a bridge in Johnson County.
Police said the crash happened at K-7 at Shawnee Mission Parkway where the southbound truck struck the overpass bridge.
The truck has heavy damage.
Dispatchers said reports of the call came in at 4:50 p.m.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.