KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was taken to the hospital this evening at Oceans of Fun after being removed from the wave pool there.
The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m.
Oceans of Fun said there was a "distressed guest" in the wave pool who was removed from the water and treated by EMS.
The fire department, who said the individual at a pulse, then took the person to a local hospital.
No further information is available at this time.
