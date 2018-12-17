Person hit on Truman Road, shuts down traffic
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Truman Road has been shut down at 71 Highway in because a vehicle hit a person who was on-foot.

That person has life-threatening injuries according to police.

The struck man is believed to be homeless.

It happened sometime before 6:30 this morning.

