GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- One person was found dead following a fire in Grandview on Friday night.
It happened just before 8 p.m. at a house near 2nd Street and Duck Road.
It took firefighters 20 minutes to put the fire out.
One person's body was found inside the home.
Crews were able to revive a puppy.
The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
The fire department said that there was a smoke detector in the home, but that it was found on the floor and was not working.
It was a neighbor who called 911 about the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.