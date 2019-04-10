KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Fire crews were battling a house fire Wednesday where the house has collapsed.
Crews were on the scene of East 15th and Fremont Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. for a house fire.
The flames are gone as of 5:30, but there is still a lot of work to be done to get all of the fire out beneath the surface and it could be hours before they know whether someone is trapped inside.
By all accounts, this was an explosion first then a fire, so there are a lot of hidden areas to search and they are still chopping through.
The fire department said the house was already collapsed and engulfed when they got there.
One neighbor said several men live there with two dogs, so she’s wringing her hands over whether they are OK.
The fire department said one man is unaccounted for and they will be utilizing three heavy rescue crews to search.
“Our rescue companies have cameras with long lenses. They will cut through to void spaces and look in and maybe bring a cadaver dog to see where a body may be,” Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker for the Kansas City Fire Department, said.
He’s using that language because he said there is virtually no chance anyone who was inside at the time of the explosion would have survived, but they still are not certain that man was inside.
Later Tuesday night, officials said they found a person who had died in the house. They are continuing to search the house in case anyone else is inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.