ATCHISON, KS (KCTV) – Pictures surfaced on Friday of an SUV that had been submerged in floodwater since March.
According to the authorities, the driver went around barricades and onto a road that was closed.
The driver had to call 911 and was rescued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol via boat.
The incident happened back on March 21 but pictures of the Mercedes were posted by Atchison County Emergency Management on Friday.
The vehicle only became visible now that water in the area is receding.
“Please remember to never drive through floodwaters,” they noted on Facebook. "Turn around, Don't drown."
