KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A truck went into a convenience store in Kansas City, Kansas on Thursday night.
The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Metropolitan Ave.
The vehicle appears to be a white Chevrolet pickup truck. It went through the store and was only stopped by the back wall.
According to the police chief, the driver was drunk.
There was only one clerk in the store and that person was not injured.
A clerk told KCTV5 News that there was one customer in the store at the time, but that they left right away after the incident and were uninjured.
The clerk said the driver was a middle-aged man who appeared to be very drunk. There was also a dog in the truck.
