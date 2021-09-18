KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died after the truck they were driving lost control and crashed into a concrete pillar.
Police say this happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on US 71 near Bannister Road.
According to reports, a Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling south on 71 when it came up behind a Kia Niro. The Dodge swerved around the Kia, striking the rear of the car.
The driver of the Kia called 911 to report the truck. As the driver continued, she exited on Red Bridge and found the Dodge flipped over and on fire. The Kia driver attempted to get the Dodge driver out of the vehicle but the fire was too intense.
Police say the truck took the exit too fast, lost control, and struck a pillar. The driver of the Dodge was partially ejected. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
No names have been released in this incident.
