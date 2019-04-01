KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a crash on Interstate- 435 and 87th Street early Monday morning.
The police say that the crash was caused by a wrong way driver causing a head-on crash.
Police say a Cadillac Escalade was driving southbound on 435 in a northbound lane.
That vehicle struck a Ford Fusion and the impact killed the driver.
The woman driving the Escalade is in the hospital, and is expected to be okay.
Police are investigating whether or not alcohol was a factor.
This is a developing story, stick with KCTV5.com for the latest details.
