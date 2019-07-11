KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a shooting on 63rd and S. Benton.
Officers say a man with a gunshot wound was found lying halfway between a driveway and grass. He was described as a black man in his mid-20's.
He was discovered at 5:28 a.m.
Police have not released details about a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPs Hotline at 816.474.8477.
This is a developing story, stick with KCTV5 News on-air and online for the latest details.
