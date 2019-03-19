MISSION HILLS, KS (KCTV) -- One person is dead following an overnight house fire at Tomahawk and 69th Street.
Fire crews were dispatched sometime around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Johnson County Fire says an elderly female resident says that she heard the smoke alarm from her 2nd floor bedroom, came down to the main level of the home, found her son in the area of the fire which was located in the living room. She attempted to extinguish the fire with a coat laying nearby.
However, the conditions were so bad she was unable to see her phone to call 911 and exited the home to get help from a neighbor. Prairie Village police arrived on scene and attempted to make access at the front door and were unable to due to heat.
When fire crews arrived, they were able to make entry and put out the flame.
According to officials the victim was a in his mid-50s and the son the woman making the call.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
