FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A person has been taken into custody after breaking into someone's apartment and stealing just one item: a cell phone.
If you live in Fairway, you may have noticed some police in the area on Saturday morning.
A perimeter was established west of the Houlihan's at Marseilles Apartments in the 2900 block of W. 53rd St. around 7:30 a.m.
The police said that they were looking for a burglary suspect.
Later, the police confirmed that they had taken a suspect into custody after an apartment was broken into. They said only a cell phone was taken.
What type of cell phone was not specified.
The police are still investigating and ask anyone who has had their property broken into to call them.
