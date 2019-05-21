PERRY, KS (KCTV) -- We’re just days away from Memorial Day weekend, a time when people normally flock to the lakes, but all this rain is putting a damper on some holiday plans.
At Perry Lake, that ship has sailed. Instead of planning celebrations, people are planning for rain.
“It’s been flooded now for a couple of months, but this is the highest today,” Linda Pearson, a boater, said.
With all the heavy rain hitting the Perry Lake area, water continues to creep up.
“The whole lower level parking lot has been covered for quite some time but again it just keeps getting higher and so it’s completely gone now, it’s up to the second level parking lot, it’s pretty scary,” Pearson said.
Pearson was at Perry Lake Yacht Marina taking care of her boat. The folks at the marina said they’re busy with the flooding not with customers like they’d hoped.
Boat ramps are closed, and 400 camp grounds are too because many of them are under water. This is definitely not what you’d hope to see just days away from Memorial Day weekend, the official start to summer for many.
“We would have all ten of our rentals booked for all day you know Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday it’s just from what it could be what it is now. I’m in the revenue loss for us is, it hurts it hurts pretty bad,” Brian Best, the General Manager of Perry Lake Yacht Marina, said.
There’s not really any relief in sight just yet. Right now, the lake is about 23 feet above normal level and it’ll probably stay that way for some time because the Army Corp of Engineers can’t release any water into the Missouri and Kansas rivers.
“Every time it starts to drop below a level where we can make releases, it seems like a rain event hits and then it comes back up again and unfortunately limits where we can’t make any releases,” RJ Harms, the Project Manager of Corp of Engineers, said.
If conditions were right to release water for the lake it would take about at least a month to get back to normal.
That doesn’t even count cleanup and road repairs which could take months.
