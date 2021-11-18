KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) --- For the first time since the 2015 season, a Kansas City Royals player finished in the Top 10 in the MVP vote.
Royals catcher Salvador Perez finished seventh in the voting, receiving one second-place vote.
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was unanimously voted American League MVP for a two-way season not seen since Babe Ruth, and Bryce Harper earned the National League honor for the second time.
Ohtani received all 30 first-place votes and 420 points in voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was second and Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien was third.
Perez's finish in the vote was the highest for a Royal since Lorenzo Cain finished third in 2015.
Six of the voters did not include Perez in their Top 10 ballots.
Perez tied for the league-lead in home runs and won the RBI crown. He set a new Major League Baseball record for most home runs hit in a season by a player who primarily plays the catcher position.
