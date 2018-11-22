FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The holidays are a busy time for everyone and, whether they want to admit it or not, many people shop during work hours to get it all done in time.
According to a new study by Robert Half Technology, 64 percent of professionals surveyed plan to shop online during work hours this holiday season.
The problem is that over half of employers surveyed don’t approve of the holiday habit because of security concerns and loss of productivity.
Three out of 10 people say they’ll search retailers several times a week.
Another thing to keep in mind as you fill your cart is that one out of three employers say they monitor the sites employees visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.