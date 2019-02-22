KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Pepsi is packing up pop production.
PepsiCo says they are closing their Kansas City doors in May 2019.
A spokesman for PepsiCo says, “We anticipate being able to continue serving our customers and consumers in the area seamlessly."
PepsiCo says they are committed to supporting all of their employees impacted by the transition.
