KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The University of Kansas Hospital’s burn center treated seven people for fireworks-related injuries, one of whom was a 2-year-old child.
Between 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 1:30 p.m. on Friday, seven people between the ages of 2 and 38 years old were treated.
Four of them were admitted to the hospital.
The most common injury location was the hands and the eyes.
The most common type of firework that caused the injuries were sparklers and mortars.
