KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Only a few people could face the cold on a day like Sunday.
“The wind makes you think twice I think,” Brian Stubbs, visiting Kansas City, said.
“Today it's pretty cold and windy,” Robert Diaz, a resident voiced.
“When's summer coming?” Glen Bain, another resident asked.
But the wind couldn't keep some from exploring.
“It's a great day to tour Kansas City,” Stubbs said.
Stubbs and Mike Smith are visiting from Minnesota.
“Our plane goes back tomorrow,” Stubbs stated.
They had hoped to tour the World War One Museum.
“We got there and found out it was closed for extreme weather,” Stubbs explained.
But the streetcar is open.
“It's great, it’s warm in here,” Smith said.
Complete with a view.
“It's a great way to see the city,” Bain expressed.
“No parking, no scratches on the car, no ticket,” Diaz said.
The line runs until midnight, even in freezing conditions like this one, with warm heaters for anyone who needs to get out of the cold.
Some find relief in the pizza and coffee joints along the way.
“It's nice to have a warm pie and some sun,” Remy Aysh, a streetcar rider, said.
Hoping this March day marks a turning point.
“We're done. I think we're ready to move on,” Aysh said.
Smith has a saying about days like this.
"Cold city, warm heart,” Smith voiced.
And only part of that will be true in a few weeks.
“Everyone I've met here is very very friendly,” Smith stated.
