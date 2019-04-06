KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The poems of Alex Martinez tell his story of an experience he lives.
“Some of us are imprinted with labels to recognize us as good immigrants. It's the whole idea of having documents just to exist,” Alex Martinez, an immigrant speaker, said.
Martinez is a dream act recipient, one of several immigrant speakers hoping to cultivate understanding.
“It's really hard nowadays to find common ground and I think one way to do that is through storytelling,” Martinez said.
Most have never been on stage before. They crafted their stories with the help of local writers and speakers.
“It's important that people listen to those who are impacted so that we know what to do going forward,” Natalia Albanese, who advocates for immigration rights and reconciliation, said.
Some of the stories are deeply personal, so personal that KCTV5 was asked not to reveal all the speaker’s identities.
“We have to protect their identity because some are going through application processes,” Martinez said.
“It takes courage to share stories like these, but also important that people hear what these experiences are like,” Albanese said.
Their experiences as human beings were old through their eyes Saturday night.
“It's important to share my story so people can see that we're just people,” Martinez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.