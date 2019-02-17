FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – There have been five shooting incidents since 9 p.m. Saturday.

Kansas City has seen a violent weekend with five shooting incidents and a total of six people shot. Three of those shooting victims died.

The first shooting of the weekend took place on Saturday night at 9:15 in the 5700 block of Manchester Ave. Officers found a male victim who was pronounced dead a short time later. The suspect fled on foot but was found Sunday morning.

Kansas City police investigate homicide, suspect in custody The police in Kansas City, Missouri are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday night.

Another shooting took place after a disturbance inside a nightclub in the 8700 block of Troost Sunday morning at 2:15. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man who was dead and a woman who was wounded by gunfire with serious injuries. The suspect fled the scene.

Disturbance inside night club leads to deadly double-shooting in Kansas City KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- One person was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the 8700 b…

The third fatality of the weekend was Sunday morning at 9:15 in the 6400 block of East 12th Terrace. Authorities found a victim with no signs of life when they arrived on the scene. There is no suspect description.

KCPD investigate after person is fatally shot on Sunday morning The police said it happened at about 9:15 a.m. in the 6400 block of E. 12th Terrace.

A person who was shot at Anderson Avenue and White Avenue Sunday afternoon at 3:42, has non-life-threatening injuries.

The last reported shooting was in the 1700 block of Topping Ave. Sunday evening at 5:48. One person has non-life-threatening injuries. A dog was also shot but the extent of the injuries are still unknown at this time.