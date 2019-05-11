EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says officials are searching for two missing people who left a car that was overcome by floodwaters in east-central Kansas.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that deputies responding to a call about 4:30 a.m. Saturday of a car in floodwater in Emporia found a car that had floated into a ditch that had people inside. Firefighters were able to get to the car by boat and rescued two men and a 17-year-old girl.
The three told their rescuers that two other people had left the car around 2 a.m. when it went into floodwaters. Despite a search, the sheriff's office said the two people had not been found hours later.
Saturday's rescue was the second in as many days. Deputies rescued a 19-year-old woman Thursday after her car was swept off a Lyon County roadway by floodwaters.
Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com
