ST. LOUIS (MO) -- On Friday, a judge issued an order that said the St. Louis clinic can continue to provide and perform abortions.
That order came down just hours before the clinic's state license was about to expire.
Abortion rights advocates are calling the decision 'wrong' and some are willing to fight the move by the St. Louis judge.
The decision was pivotal because, by keeping the St. Louis clinic open, the judge prevented Missouri from losing its only Planned Parenthood clinic and only abortion clinic.
Abortion rights advocates filed the petition of injunctive relief on May 28.
The potential closure of this clinic was not related to the controversial abortion law Governor Mike Parson signed a week ago. Instead, the clinic's state license was up for renewal.
Planned Parenthood said the state is imposing unnecessary medical procedures and would not accept the clinic's license renewal form.
Today, both sides had something to say about the issue that is dividing the state, including the number of times an ambulance has been called to the Forest Park clinic.
"We're proud that we look at the situation and get people to the next level of care and we continue to do so, no matter what they try and do,” said M'Evie Mead with Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri.
"But, everybody seems to yell, ‘Oh! It's a battle against women's health. Oh! You're trying to stop abortion,’ and the reality is, if it's healthcare then you need to comply with the basic healthcare surgical procedures,” said Bill Francis with the Repect Life Office in Kansas City Missouri. “If it's not healthcare, stop saying it's healthcare."
The judge issued a short ruling, giving Planned Parenthood the temporary restraining order they were looking for.
However, this is not over. The judge will hear arguments on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.
On Friday, Missouri’s governor released the following statement:
"Following today’s ruling, the State will soon have the opportunity for a prompt legal review of our state health regulators' serious health and safety concerns regarding Planned Parenthood’s abortion facility in St. Louis. We are committed to and take seriously our duty to ensure that all health facilities in Missouri follow the law, abide by regulations, and protect the safety of patients."
