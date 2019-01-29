JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City area is bracing for even colder temperatures.
An arctic blast is expected create problems in people’s homes and neighborhoods.
Right now is a good time to ensure your vehicle is ready for the extreme cold, like the cold moving in Wednesday.
The most important things you’ll want to check are the vehicle’s battery and tire pressure.
Those are the two most common things that get people stranded on the side of the road in extreme cold.
A car battery loses about 60 percent of its strength at zero degrees. If your battery is already towards the end of it’s life it may not work in cold.
Typically, batteries last about four years.
It’s a simple check by a technician at a car shop or auto parts store to see how yours is doing.
As for the tire pressure just make sure you’re at the PSI recommended by your vehicle.
If you end up with a flat, or a stalled vehicle AAA says you could be waiting a while for help because there are going to be a lot of stranded drivers.
“We volunteer extra overtime and whatnot, so we do have extra people out but we’re extremely busy. So there can be times you have to wait,” said Miles Hasselquist, a AAA roadside technician. “So be patient, be smart. If you don’t have to get out, don’t.”
