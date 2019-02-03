KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)—Four to five people have been injured in a crash on Oldham Road.
According to police, four to five people have been injured in a crash at East 79th and Oldham Road Sunday night at 9:53.
Authorities say that one of those people is in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News on-air and online for details as they come in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.